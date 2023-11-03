A couple was abused, beaten up and later forced to touch the feet of accused in a supermarket in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The abuse was captured on CCTV, where a man can be seen hitting another man and his wife. The incident occurred near Lal Chowk under the Moghat police station area of Khandwa. After a car collision, a professor couple got into a dispute with a group of people from the other car. After which, the accused followed the couple to a supermarket and physically assaulted them there. They pulled the woman's hair and even forced her to touch their feet in a display of humiliation. The attackers made them apologise and the entire incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, the footage of which has now gone viral on social media. Police have made one arrest in connection with the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Zomato Delivery Boy Allegedly Beaten, His Bike Set Ablaze by Bullies in Aligarh (Watch Video).

Couple Attacked in Khandwa

घटना को लेकर खंडवा के मोघट थाना प्रभारी ने बताया एक दंपति ने मारपीट और एक्सीडेंट की घटना को लेकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज कर एक आरोपी को हिरासत में लिया गया है। — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) November 2, 2023

