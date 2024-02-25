Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Thrashes, Drags Mentally Ill Father in Shivpuri, Disturbing Video Surfaces

A shocking video of a man beating and dragging his mentally ill father in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri has gone viral on social media

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 25, 2024 04:52 PM IST

A shocking video of a man beating and dragging his mentally ill father in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri has gone viral on social media. The man, identified as Hemant Mittal, is posted as Patwari in the Revenue Department in Vijaypur Tehsil. He was earlier suspended for his involvement in a flood relief scam. The video shows Mittal hitting his father with a stick and pulling him by his hair. The elderly man can be heard crying and pleading for mercy. The neighbours, who were disturbed by the daily torture, recorded the video and shared it online. Madhya Pradesh: Man Beats His Sister-in-Law for Voting for BJP in Sehore; Case Registered.

Man Beats Mentally Ill Father 

