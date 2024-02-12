In a shocking incident, a tribal man was brutally assaulted and forced to pose in a demeaning “murga” position in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, located approximately 178 kilometres from the state capital, Bhopal. The victim, identified as Raju Uikey, was subjected to physical violence and casteist slurs by a group led by Chanchal Rajput, an alleged member of the Bajrang Dal. The incident, which took place near Subhash School in the city, was caught on camera. The disturbing footage has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The video shows Uikey being forced into a demeaning pose and subsequently being beaten by Rajput and three others. Despite Uikey bleeding, the attackers continued their brutal assault. The incident was brought to light by State Congress President Jitu Patwari, who shared the video on social media. His tweet triggered immediate action from the police, who swiftly filed an FIR against Rajput and the three other accused. Betul Superintendent Of Police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary confirmed that the incident took place on Saturday, and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators. Delhi Brawl Video: Meitei Man, Family Assaulted by Poumai Group in Late-Night Confrontation in Maharani Bagh.

