A tribal youth was allegedly abducted, beaten and humiliated by some Bajrang Dal activists in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district over a dispute between his employer and one of the accused. The incident took place on Saturday night when the victim, Raj Uikey, was returning home after working as a DJ at a function. He was stopped by a group of men, who dragged him to a secluded spot and thrashed him. They also forced him to sit like a rooster and made a video of the ordeal. The video went viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation. The police registered a case against four accused, identified as Ravi, Ankit, Rajesh and Praveen, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said that the motive behind the attack was a personal enmity between Ravi, a Bajrang Dal activist, and Uikey’s employer, who had a dispute over some money. Uikey was made a scapegoat in the fight, the police added. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish's Son Allegedly Shoots Tribal Youth in Singrauli, Held (Watch Video).

Tribal Youth Tortured, Forced To Sit Like Rooster by Bajrang Dal Men (Disturbing Video: Viewer Discretion Advised)

देखिए मुर्गा बनाया, लात-घूंसों से पीटा, मुंह से खून निकलने के बाद आदिवासी युवक को मारता रहा बजरंग दल का नेता विवाद हुआ था DJ के मालिक से पर बजरंग दल से जुड़े चंचल राजपूत ने अपने साथियो के साथ आदिवासी कर्मचारी राज उईके की पिटाई कर दी, जाति सूचक गालियां दी, मुंह से खून निकाल दिया,… pic.twitter.com/C9EldDsJ8w — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) February 12, 2024

