In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, two women are accused of brutally beating their mother-in-law. The women also allegedly threw stones and sticks at the victim while their husbands watched and applauded. Horrified by what they saw, the locals called the police and took the elderly woman to the hospital. The victim, however, passed away while receiving medical care. A murder case has been filed by the police against the deceased woman's two daughters-in-law, her older son, the father of her younger daughter-in-law, and her two brothers. Three other persons have been taken into custody along with the older daughter-in-law. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Munni Devi. While the whereabouts of the incident are unknown, a disturbing video of the incident has surfaced online. Thane Shocker: Woman Mercilessly Thrashes Mother-in-Law Over Family Dispute, Disturbing Visuals Surface.

Women Brutally Thrash Mother-in-Law as Their Husbands Applaud in Gwalior

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)