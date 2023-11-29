The Madras High Court recently said that the right to protect peacefully without arms was guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution and is integral to a democratic country like India. The court further stated that the right to protest was an essential part of speech and an inherent facet of the right to live guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The bench of Justice L Victoria Gowri observed while dealing with a batch of pleas challenging the charge memos issued by the District Educational Officer under Section 17(b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955. The charge memo alleged that the teachers had gathered in front of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School campus and underwent waiting agitation by taking casual leave. HC on Online Gaming: Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Act, Says it Can be Invoked on ‘Games of Chance’ Not ‘Games of Skill’.

HC on Teachers' Protest

'Right To Protest Peacefully Significant Feature Of A Democratic Country':Madras High Court Quashes Proceedings Against Teachershttps://t.co/ZoJJoRdJPV — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 28, 2023

