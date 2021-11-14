A horrific case of crime against minor girls has been reported from Maharashtra. A minor girl was allegedly raped by 400 men over the past six months. The victim is two months pregnant. 3 people have been arrested in the case so far.

SP Beed Raja Ramasamy said,"even policemen are alleged to have sexually exploited the victim."

