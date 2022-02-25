In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old senior vice president at a bank named Shlok Shashikpur allegedly died by Suicide by jumping from a residential building on Friday. According to Police the incident was reported from Lalbagh area in Mumbai.

See Tweet:

Maharashtra | A person named Shlok Shashikpur, aged 42 died allegedly by suicide by jumping from a residential building in the Lalbagh area of ​​Mumbai. The deceased was a senior vice president in a bank. Police have registered a case. Further probe on: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

