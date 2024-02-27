Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the interim budget for the state for the financial year 2024-25. "We are presenting an interim budget for 5 months of 2024-25. The remaining budget will be presented after Lok Sabha polls in the next assembly session," Ajit Pawar said. In his budget speech, Pawar said that nearly one lakh women will be given employment opportunities in the coming year. He also said that 7,000 km of road works will be completed in the financial year. Maratha Quota Row: SIT Probe Ordered Over Manoj Jarange-Patil's Statement Against Devendra Fadanavis.

Maharashtra Budget 2024

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented Maharashtra budget 2024-25 in the legislative assembly today. "We are presenting an interim budget for 5 months of 2024-25. The remaining budget will be presented after Lok Sabha polls in next session of the assembly," he said.

