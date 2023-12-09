Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, December 9, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai. He also participated in a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach. At the cleanliness drive event in Juhu Beach, Eknath Shinde was seen driving a tractor. A video of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde driving a tractor while participating in the cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach has also gone viral on social media. ‘Mann Mann Mein Modi’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Credits PM Narendra Modi as BJP Inches Closer to Victory in Three States in Assembly Elections 2023 (Watch Video).

Eknath Shinde Drives a Tractor

#WATCH | At the cleanliness drive event on Juhu Beach, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drives a tractor. pic.twitter.com/leDU2jJLGf — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)