Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule congratulated Ajit Pawar as the Election Commission recognized his faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. “Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar who is a component party in our Grand Alliance has been recognized by the Election Commission as NCP party as well as watch symbol, I heartily congratulate him, all colleagues and workers”, Fadnavis said in a recent tweet on X. Meanwhile, Bawankule said, “I want to congratulate Ajit Pawar for getting the symbol and name. He has the majority support from MLAs and MPs. I am sure he will take the NCP ahead.” Ajit Pawar’s Faction is Real Nationalist Congress Party, Says Election Commission.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Ajit Pawar

Chandrashekhar Bawankule Congratulates Ajit Pawar

Pune | On Ajit Pawar getting the NCP name and symbol, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "I want to congratulate Ajit Pawar for getting the symbol and name...He has the majority support from MLAs and MPs...I am sure he will take the NCP ahead. Opposition makes… pic.twitter.com/js7tXfff5k — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

