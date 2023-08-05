A man under the influence of alcohol set ablaze his bike in the Miraj district in Maharashtra's Sangli. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The 38-second video shows the man setting his bike on fire and kicking it. However, due to his inebriated state, the man collapsed on the ground after kicking the two-wheeler as he could not keep his balance. He then gets up and walks away from the bike. On seeing the motorcycle on fire, bystanders kept their distance from it, fearing it could explode. Meanwhile, the bike was completely gutted in the fire. Uttar Pradesh: Four Men Set Dhaba on Fire After Owner Allegedly Refused To Allow Consume Alcohol.

Drunk Man Sets His Bike Ablaze:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)