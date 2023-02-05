Former Indian team cricketer Vinod Kambli, also a childhood teammate of Sachin Tendulkar and holder of several records together, was booked for allegedly assaulting and abusing wife Andrea Hewitt on Friday, February 3. His wife lodged a FIR in the Bandra Police Station although any arrests have not been made yet by the Mumbai Police. Kambli reportedly reached home drunk this week and hit his wife on her head with a cooking pan.

FIR Registered Against Vinod Kambli

Maharashtra | FIR registered against former cricketer Vinod Kambli at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai on the complaint of his wife Andrea. Her complaint stated that he verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol. No arrest made yet: Mumbai Police (File photo) pic.twitter.com/TxKLpst2RP — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

