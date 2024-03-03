A male leopard got its head stuck in a metal vessel in a village in Dhule district in Maharashtra on Sunday, March 3, 2024. According to RFO Savita Sonawane, the big cat spent five hours with its head stuck inside a shed, after which it was rescued by the Forest Department. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on X. Leopard With Head Stuck in Plastic Water Container Rescued in Thane District (Watch Video).

Forest Department Rescues Leopard After Its Head Stuck in Metal Vessel

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A male leopard spent five hours with its head stuck in a metal vessel in a village in Dhule district was later rescued by the Forest Department: RFO Savita Sonawane (Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/PojOWOCoRd — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

