In a shocking road accident in Maharashtra, a gas tanker carrying ethylene oxide overturned on Pune-Ahmednagar road on Monday, November 27. Traffic on the road has reportedly been affected due to the accident. The Pune Fire Department team has arrived on the spot and efforts are being made to empty the tank. Experts from Reliance Petrochemicals are present to assist the department in their operations. Further details are awaited. Rajasthan Road Accident: Gas Tanker Collides With Truck on National Highway in Ajmer District, Four Killed (See Pics).

Gas Tanker Overturns on Pune-Ahmednagar Road

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A gas tanker carrying ethylene oxide overturned on Pune-Ahmednagar road this morning, traffic affected: Pune Fire Department Pune Fire Department team is on the spot. Efforts are underway to empty the tank, experts from Reliance Petrochemicals are present… pic.twitter.com/98nyM2vVAA — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

