Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologised for his "Mumbai wouldn't have been financial capital if not for Gujaratis and Rajasthanis" remarks. Koshyari had triggered a row with his remarks that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are moved out of Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, "you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not remain a financial capital".

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologizes for his "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here..." at an event in Andheri, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/01VipRfbIO — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

