A leopardess that was rescued by the Forest Department in Nashik city of Maharashtra gave birth to four cubs on Thursday, December 7. According to Vrushali Ghade, RFO Nashik, the leopardess was rescued two days back by the Forest Department from Shinde Village in Nashik. “We will take the next step after discussion. Our medical officers are observing her continuously. We will release her into the forest only after discussing it with them. All the four cubs are healthy”, she informed. Leopard Rescued From Home in Maharashtra: Two Big Cats Seen Roaming On Nashik Streets, One Caught by Forest Officials (Watch Videos).

Rescued Leopardess Gives Birth to Four Cubs in Nashik

#WATCH | Vrushali Ghade, RFO Nashik says, "Two days back a leopardess was rescued by the Forest Department from Shinde Village in Nashik. She gave birth to four cubs. We will take the next step after discussion...Our medical officers are observing her continuously. We will… pic.twitter.com/zGkOoa13YP — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

