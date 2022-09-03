Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse, who is on tour in Dhule, faced the wrath of farmers in Sakri taluka on Saturday. Protesting farmers raised slogans against Bhuse and showed him black flags. In the video, the protesters can be heard shouting "Pannas khoke, mantri Ok" in Marathi as Dada Bhuse laid the foundation stones of various development projects in Kasare village.

Watch Video:

