In a tragic accident, one person was killed and another suffered injuries after a wall of a single structure empty house collapsed on an adjacent house in Mumbai. The incident took place in the Mulund West area of the city at around 5:25 am, said BMC. More details are awaited. Mumbai Building Collapse: Portion of Three-Storey Structure Collapses in Wazira Naka Area of Borivali; Vehicles Trapped Under Debris, No Injuries Reported.

One Dead, Another Injured After Wall of Structure Collapses:

Maharashtra | One person dead and one injured after a wall of a single structure empty house collapsed on adjacent house in Mumbai's Mulund (West) at 05:25am: BMC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

