On Friday, hundreds of Shiv Sena workers started protesting outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai. This comes after Rana planned to chant the Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree', the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to social media, MLA Ravi Rana in a post said that the police isn't allowing them to step outside their house. "Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple...Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains," Rana said. Rana's wife Navneet also alleged that Thackeray ordered Sena workers to heckle them. "I'm reiterating that I'll go outside & will chant Hanuman Chalisa at Matroshree," she said.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple...Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains: MLA Ravi Rana in his social media post pic.twitter.com/jh3C4fJgvW — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)