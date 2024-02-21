According to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) President Dr Abhijit Helge, the association is set to go on a statewide indefinite strike from 5 pm tomorrow, i.e. on Thursday, February 21, 2024. Emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike. Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike, demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears. Doctors Strike in Maharashtra: More Than 7,000 Resident Doctors in Government Colleges Go on Strike; Engage in Dialogue, Says State Minister Girish Mahajan.

Maharashtra Resident Doctors Announce State-wise Indefinite Strike

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) will go on a statewide indefinite strike from 5 pm tomorrow. Emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike. Around 8,000 resident doctors… pic.twitter.com/Ro2jHuIEyF — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

