Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has broken his silence on Savarkar's role in freedom struggle. NCP chief said though Savarkar is not a national issue, but his role in the freedom movement of India can't be ignored. Uddhav Thackeray Warns Rahul Gandhi, Says ‘Won’t Tolerate Savarkar’s Insult’.

Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence on Savarkar

Maharashtra | Savarkar has said many progressive things. As I said earlier also that we should see the progressive side of Savarkar. Today he is not here. So there is no need to discuss any topic about those who are not here. Savarkar is not a national issue: NCP chief Sharad… pic.twitter.com/1oE6Vemo15 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

