A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of Indrayani River in Alandi town of Pune, Maharashtra on Sunday morning, February 11, 2024. White foam continues to hold its fort in the Indrayani River, raising questions about the alleged efforts being made by local self-government authorities even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that his administration was dedicated to make the river clean and unpolluted. While criticising other local self-government organisations, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has been silent on the problem of river pollution so far. Delhi: Toxic Foam Floats on the Surface of Yamuna River in National Capital (Watch Video).

Thick Layer of Toxic Foam Floats on Surface of Indrayani River

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A thick layer of toxic foam floats on the surface of Indrayani River in Alandi town of Pune. pic.twitter.com/kSaCIbyQy6 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

