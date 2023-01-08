Three persons, including an infant, died and four were injured after their car smashed into a truck from the rear on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, a police official said. The accident took place near a temple under Kasa police station limits at 11:45 am when the car with seven members of a family was on its way from Mumbai to Bhilad in Gujarat's Valsad district, the official said. Uttar Pradesh Accident Video: Two Killed, Five Injured After Bus Collides With Truck Due to Dense Fog in Farrukhabad

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Three people died, and four critically injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Kasa Police Station area of Palghar district. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/gaSAFsl4m9 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

