Two goods train coaches derailed near Kasara in Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday, December 10. The Maharashtra Train Derailment occurred at around 6:31 pm. "Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART (accident relief train) were ordered and moved to the accident site," Central railway CPRO said. More details are awaited. Train Accident Averted in Maharashtra as Authorities Find Boulders Kept at Five Locations on Mumbai-Pune Railway Tracks, Investigation Launched (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Train Derailment

Maharashtra | Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara. Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART (accident relief train) were ordered and moved to the accident site: Central railway CPRO — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

