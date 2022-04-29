Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Friday met with the senior leaders of Maharastra Navnirman Sena in Pune. MNS leader Ajay Shinde was quoted saying that various Hindu organisations are coming up to support the agenda of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Bajrang Dal and VHP have agreed to participate in statewide maha aarti on May 3, he added.

Check Tweet:

