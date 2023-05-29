The scorching heatwave persists in Maharashtra despite the usual drop in temperatures by the end of May. As a relief from the heat, the weather department forecasted rainfall in several districts of the state. According to the met office, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Beed, Sangli, Latur, Osmanabad, Ahmednagar, Jalna during next 3 to 4 hours. Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies and Intermittent Rainfall in National Capital, Heatwave Conditions Unlikely This Week.

Maharashtra Weather Update Today:

