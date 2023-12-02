The Belvedere, a cabin cruiser yacht from Marine Solutions, went up in flames near Mandwa anchorage on Saturday, December 2. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The 11-second clip shows a burning yacht with smoke rising from it. The yachtmaster, Dilshad Marne, suffered severe burns and is in critical condition. Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Gets Serious About Pollution in City, Invites Expressions of Interest From Global Companies for Artificial Rains.

Maharashtra Yatch Fire

luxury personal motor yacht Belveder operated by Marine Solutions directors former Lt Col Gautam Dutta and his wife Anju Dutta catches fire at Mandwa anchorage, yacht master sustaina major burns @mahamaritime1 @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/fD9gjl4Uih — dharmesh thakkar (@newzhit) December 2, 2023

