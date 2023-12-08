TMC leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee recommended her expulsion over "cash-for-query" case. As she was not allowed to speak inside the Lok Sabha after a headed argument and the voting of the MPs which led to her expulsion. Mahua Moitra read out her statement outside the parliament on Friday, December 8. Refuting the allegations against her, she said that she was punished without any proper proof. Equating her expulsion with hanging by a "kangaroo court" she claimed that there was no evidence of cash in the matter. "Darshan Hiranandani was not called for testifying either. Ethics panel didn't go to the root of the case and decided to hang me without proof. The recommendation of expulsion was solely based on the ground that I shared my Lok Sabha portal login. But there is no rule whatsoever in this regard", Mahua Moitra said. Mahua Moitra ‘Cash for Query’ Charge: TMC MP Expelled From Lok Sabha Over Alleged Serious Misdemeanours (Watch Video).

Mahua Moitra Reads Out Her Statement Outside Parliament After Expulsion:

VIDEO | "The 17th Lok Sabha has indeed been historic. It is a House which saw the passage of the Women's Reservation Rescheduling Bill, but it has presided over the most tenacious witch-hunt of one of 78 women MPs. This Lok Sabha has also seen the weaponisation of a Parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/Y0CyUG9OPw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

#WATCH | "This Lok Sabha has also seen the weaponization of a Parliamentary Committee. Ironically, the ethics committee was set up to serve as a moral compass for members. Instead, it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do. Which is to… pic.twitter.com/vA6Q2Nt1AT — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

