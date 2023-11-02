Opposition parties MPs, including Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and BSP's Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting on Thursday, November 2. They alleged the ethics committee asked "filthy questions" during the probe. Mahua Moitra was asked to depose before the panel in connection with allegations of cash-for-query. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: TMC MP Deposes Before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Cross-Examination Begins.

Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition parties MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BSP MP Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting. TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her. pic.twitter.com/EkwYLPnD1O — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

