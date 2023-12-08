The Ethics Committee has tabled a report in the Lok Sabha recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra over alleged serious misdemeanours. The report asserts that Mahua Moitra's conduct warrants severe punishment, prompting the committee to propose her expulsion from the Seventeenth Lok Sabha. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the committee further calls for an intense, legal, and time-bound institutional inquiry by the Government of India into Moitra's actions, which are described as highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal. The focus is on the "Cash for Query" charge against Moitra, underscoring the severity of the recommended disciplinary measures and the imperative for a comprehensive investigation by the government. Mahua Moitra 'Cash for Query' Charge: Ethics Committee Tables Report Against TMC MP in Lok Sabha.

Ethics Committee Report

Ethics Committee report recommends the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha and investigation by the Government of India in time bound manner. The report reads - (i) The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee,… — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

