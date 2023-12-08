TMC's Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Lok Sabha following the adoption of the Ethics Committee's recommendation in the 'cash-for-query' matter. Speaker Om Birla declared Moitra's conduct as "immoral and indecent," leading to her expulsion as a Member of Parliament. The House was subsequently adjourned till December 11. Opposition members staged a walkout in protest as the House voted to uphold the Ethics Committee's decision and expel Mahua Moitra for alleged unethical conduct. Mahua Moitra ‘Cash for Query’ Charge: TMC MP Expelled From Lok Sabha Over Alleged Serious Misdemeanours (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Upholds Ethics Committee's Recommendation

#WATCH | Cash for query matter | TMC's Mahua Moitra expelled as a Member of the Lok Sabha; House adjourned till 11th December. Speaker Om Birla says, "...This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it… pic.twitter.com/mUTKqPVQsG — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Opposition Walks Out After Moitra's Expulsion

Opposition stages walkout after Lok Sabha adopts motion to expel Mahua Moitra as TMC MP pic.twitter.com/3HJggrlDWy — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)