Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, March 6, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. Addressing the gathering, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the moment one switches on the TV, they see PM Modi on it. "The household where Modi's photo comes on TV goes into poverty," he said. Rahul Gandhi's Big Attack on PM Modi, Says 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wants Youth to Chant Jai Shri Ram, Starve to Death' (Watch Video).

Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks PM Modi

#WATCH | During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "The moment you switch on the TV, you see Modi on it. The household where Modi's photo comes on TV goes into poverty...." pic.twitter.com/3xHTadWx35 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)