Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday, December 20, said that Congress chief Mallilkarjun Kharge's name was proposed as the PM face for the INDIA alliance. He said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed Mallilkarjun Kharge's name as the Prime Ministerial face during the INDIA alliance meeting on Tuesday, December 19 in Delhi. "A decision will be taken after discussion & dialogue. Mallilkarjun Kharge has had a 55-year-long good political career. Along with being a political luminary, he has been a social reformer," Raghav Chadha said. INDIA Bloc Meeting: Trinamool Congress Sets Deadline of December 31 To Finalise Seat Sharing Arrangement.

Mallikarjun Kharge for PM?

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "In, yesterday's INDIA alliance meeting, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Congress chief Mallilkarjun Kharge as the PM face for the alliance...A decision will be taken after discussion & dialogue.… pic.twitter.com/qWw525Vsf3 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)