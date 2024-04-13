A viral video on social media shows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dancing with artists in Siliguri. The one-minute 57-second video clip shows Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dancing with artists during a public meeting in Jabravita. Meanwhile, on Friday, April 12, the TMC accused the BJP of breaching the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and called upon the Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field for all parties. Mamata Banerjee Rides Pillion Video: West Bengal CM Enjoys Scooter Ride During 'Sampriti Rally' in Kolkata, Video Surfaces.

Mamata Banerjee Dances with Artists

