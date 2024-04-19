The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, April 19, shared a video and alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of Mamata Banerjee. He alleged that the West Bengal CM used derogatory slang and called PM Narendra Modi "bara", which means "D*ick". In his post on X, formerly Twitter, the BJP leader said earlier Mamata Banerjee had used the word "Bal", which means pubic hair. Attacking the West Bengal CM, Malviya said that Banerjee "should stop playing the victim when she gets slammed in the kind of language she understands". Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at BJP on Allegations of Corruption Against TMC, Says ‘PM Narendra Modi Should Look in the Mirror First’.

Mamata Banerjee Abused PM Modi, Claims BJP Leader

Although nothing better is expected of the foul mouthed Mamata Banerjee, but this time she has outdone herself. She abused the Prime Minister, again and used a sexist slang ‘Bara’, which means Dick. Earlier she had used the word ‘Bal’, meaning pubic hair. Mamata Banerjee is free… pic.twitter.com/TB3NjNFtAa — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)