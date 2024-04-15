The Bombay High Court recently denied bail to a man who allegedly staged his own death by murdering his neighbour to claim the benefit of his life insurance worth Rs 1.5 crore. The high court bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar found the alleged offence grave enough to deny bail despite a delay in the trial. "It is a pre-planned crime. To avail the benefit of life insurance policy of Rs.1,50,00,000/-, an innocent person was killed to portray that the Accused No.1 had met with an accident and that in the said accident, the car in which Accused No.1 was travelling, caught fire and the said car as well as Accused No.1 got burnt," the court said. Misappropriation of Funds Case: Bombay High Court Pulls Up Trial Judge for Overlooking Crucial Evidence and Convicting Postmaster for Misappropriating Rs 28,834.

HC Denies Bail to Man Accused of Faking Death

Very Grave Offence, No Bail Despite Delay In Trial: Bombay High Court To Man Who Allegedly Murdered Neighbour To Fake Own Death For Insurance Money | ⁦@AmishaShriv⁩https://t.co/bqPyqK0bDt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)