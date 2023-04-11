In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man was seen allegedly taking the fingerprints of a dead woman. As per reports, the incident is said to have taken place in Agra. A video of the incident showing the man's inhumane act has also gone viral on social media. The 45-second video clip shows the man forcefully taking the woman's thumb imprints as the victim can be seen lying unconscious in the car. Reports suggest that the man allegedly tried to usurp the woman's will by taking her thumbprint fraudulently on the pretext of taking her to a hospital. After the embarrassing video went viral, users took to social media to slam the man and demanded justice for the deceased woman. Several users retweeted the video and demanded answers from the Uttar Pradesh government. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Ends Life After Jumping in Front of Train in Agra, Disturbing Suicide Video Goes Viral.

Man Takes Thumb Print of 'Dead' Woman in Agra

Accused of usurping will from thumb of dead old woman in Agra, citing that she was taken to hospital after her death body was brought to Agra in car itself video of entire incident went viral on social media @Uppolice @agrapolice @CMOfficeUP @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/DWfRenseSk — Amir qadri (@AmirqadriAgra) April 10, 2023

'There Should Be Social Boycott of These Inhuman People'

Shameful

शर्मनाक — Achyut Kumar Dwivedi (@dwivediachyut41) April 10, 2023

How Low Can People's Mentality Go, See All in This Video

लोगो की मानसिकता कितनी गिर सकती है इस वीडियो मे देख लीजिये सभी — Vikas Shukla (@vikasshuklaSLN) April 10, 2023

If He Is a Lawyer, Then First of All His License Should Be Canceled

Such Vile and Despicable Persons Should Be Punished Severely

