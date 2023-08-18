The Kerala police recently arrested a man for allegedly entering a ladies' washroom in a mall in Kochi. Police officials said that the accused identified as Abhimanyu, an IT techie, allegedly entered the ladies' washroom in a mall wearing a burqa. Cops also said that the accused filmed videos on his mobile. During the inspection, the phone was also found hidden in the toilet. After being arrested, the accused was sent to judicial custody. A video of the man being caught by the public while he roams in a burqa has also gone viral on social media. As per reports, the accused was arrested for trying to install a camera in Kochi Mall's women's bathroom. Kerala Road Accident: Over 30 People Injured After Private Bus Overturns Near Kanimangalam in Thrissur District.

A Screengrab From the Viral Video

Kochi, Kerala | A man namely Abhimanyu, who is an IT techie was arrested and sent to judicial custody after he allegedly entered a ladies' washroom in a mall, wearing a burqa and filmed videos on mobile. During the inspection, the phone was also found hidden in the toilet: Kochi… pic.twitter.com/bpnUFCFsgi — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

Man Tries To Install Camera in Kochi Mall's Women's Bathroom

Kerala: A man named Abhimanyu (23) was arrested for trying to install a camera in Kochi Mall's women's bathroom by wearing Burqa The failed attempt was made to defame the Muslim women pic.twitter.com/y7dQAVIEfF — Shuja (@shuja_2006) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)