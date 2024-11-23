In a disturbing incident in Mangaluru, Karnataka, two pedestrians were injured after being hit by a speeding car in broad daylight on November 22. The incident, which occurred around 2 PM, was captured on CCTV footage, showing the car driving recklessly on a narrow road when an oncoming tanker caused a shortage of space. Instead of slowing down the car, the driver hit the two pedestrians walking on the footpath. The force of the collision sent them flying into the air before crashing onto the road ahead. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the victims injured on the road. Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera: Congress Leader’s Son Prajwal Shetty Kills Auto Driver in Belapu Accident, Case Registered.

Speeding Car Hits Pedestrians in Mangaluru

Even pedestrians walking on footpaths are not safe? A #Speeding car hits the #pedestrians and runs away : #CCTV When there's a shortage of space,the driver crashes into the pedestrians instead of slowing down. (Disturbing visuals)#RoadSafety #HitAndRun #Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/vXL8jA4log — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 23, 2024

