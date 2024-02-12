An FIR has been registered against a teacher from St Gerosa English School in Mangaluru for allegedly making derogatory statements about Sri Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The teacher, identified as Prabha, is accused of using offensive language against Lord Ram and the Prime Minister during a class 7 lesson on ‘work is worship’ on February 8. The FIR was lodged at the Mangalore South Police Station by Sharath Kumar, a parent of a student studying at the school. Following the incident, parents and members of pro-Hindu outfits VHP and Bajrang Dal staged a protest against the school management. The protesters attempted to enter the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), leading to the deployment of over 100 police personnel to control the situation at the school and DDPI office premises. Y Bharat Shetty, BJP MLA from the Mangaluru North Assembly constituency, demanded the suspension of the teacher for her derogatory remarks. He warned of massive protests in the city if action was not taken against the teacher. Karnataka Flag Hoisting Row: BJP, JDS Workers Hold Protest After Administration Removed Hanuman Flag Amid Heavy Police Deployment in Mandya (Watch Video).

Mangaluru Protests

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)