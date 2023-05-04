Indian boxing champion MC Mary Kom sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ’s help to tackle the worsening law and order situation in Manipur. In her plea for assistance, Mary Kom Tweeted: “My state Manipur is burning, kindly help", requesting immediate action from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter. The Army has been summoned to control the violence that has worsened after the tribal protest marches. Manipur Unrest: Internet Services Suspended for Five Days Following Violence During Tribal Solidarity March.

Manipur Violence

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)