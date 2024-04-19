In a disturbing turn of events during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Manipur, instances of violence and booth capturing have disrupted the polling process in the state. A video that has gone viral on social media platforms shows armed men walking near a polling booth while police officers passively look on. The video has sparked outrage among citizens and raised serious questions about the security arrangements in place for the elections. The presence of armed men near a polling booth is a blatant violation of the Election Commission’s guidelines, which strictly prohibit the display of arms within a 100-meter radius of polling stations. Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After a Year of Ethnic Clashes, Manipur Hopes for Fresh Start as LS Polls Come Around.

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Incidents of booth capturing and violence emerge from Inner Manipur constituency that goes to poll today. Video below shows armed men walking near a polling booth as police look on, women appear to be pleading police to take action. pic.twitter.com/2Ooo2szO6M — Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) April 19, 2024

