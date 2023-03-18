YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was absconding in the fake video case of attack on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu has surrendered after pressure from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU). The team of the Economic Offenses Unit had reached Manish Kashyap's house in Bettiah and with the help of the local police was looking to seize his property. arrest. Manish Kashyap's bank account deposits had already been frozen by the Bihar Police. He has a total of 42.11 lakh rupees in his bank accounts. According to the Bihar Police, deposits totalling Rs 3,37,496 have been made in his SBI account, Rs 51,069 in his IDFC Bank account, Rs 3,37,463 in his HDFC Bank account, and Rs 34,85,909 in the HDFC Bank account of the SACHTAK Foundation. Bihar Migrant Workers Attack Video Case: Accused Manish Kashyap's Twitter Post on His Arrest Fake, FIR being Lodged, Says Bihar Police.

Manish Kashyap Surrenders

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)