Mann Ki Baat on May 31, 2026 Live Streaming: Watch and Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation via Radio Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, is being broadcast live today, May 31. This marks the 134th episode of the programme, where Narendra Modi addresses the nation on key issues and achievements. The live telecast is available on Akashvani, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and the News on AIR mobile app. Viewers can also watch the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat on the YouTube channels of Akashvani, Doordarshan, the PMO, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Narendra Modi. The programme, known for highlighting social and developmental topics, continues to connect citizens with government initiatives. Stay tuned to watch the live streaming and listen to PM Narendra Modi's monthly address. PM Narendra Modi To Address 134th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Radio Programme Today.

Mann Ki Baat on May 31, 2026 Live Streaming

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).