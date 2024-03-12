Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as chief minister of Haryana on Tuesday. The BJP's alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has broken down over Lok Sabha seats. Sources aware of the matter said Khattar may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. Reportedly, the JJP wanted 2 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, but the BJP wanted to contest all 10 parliamentary seats. Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign As Haryana CM Today, Likely to Contest Lok Sabha Election: Reports.

Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as CM of Haryana pic.twitter.com/mV311cH8jm — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

