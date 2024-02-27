The Maharashtra Police have registered a case against Manoj Jarange-Patil, a Maratha reservation activist, for allegedly instigating a road blockade in Beed district on Monday, February 27. Beed SP Nandakumar Thakur said, "Manoj Jarange Patil allegedly instigated common people to block a road in Beed and due to this there was heavy traffic jam and people faced inconvenience. Police have also registered cases over traffic jams in 25 other places in Beed." Jarange-Patil has been booked under sections 341,143,145,149,188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Ends 17-Days-Long Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Will Be in Hospital For a Day or Two’ (Watch Video).

Manoj Jarange-Patil Booked

— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

