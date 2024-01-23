Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, on Tuesday, January 23, began his padayatra from Ranjangaon in Pune. Speaking to the media, Manoj Jarange Patil said they will continue to march towards Mumbai. "I am sure we will get permission to hold a protest at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park." He also thanked the media for their cooperation till now. "I want to appeal to the community members to cooperate with media people, they are supporting us throughout the movement," he added. Maratha Reservation: Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Resumes March From Maharashtra’s Beed on Second Day of Yatra (Watch Video).

Manoj Jarange Patil Begins His Padayatra From Ranjangaon

Pune, Maharashtra | Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "We will continue to march toward Mumbai...I am sure we will get permission to hold a protest at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park. I want to thank the media for their cooperation till now. I want to appeal to… pic.twitter.com/LXhU9AVlnR — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)