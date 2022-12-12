Actor-turned BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday has been blessed with a baby girl. Taking to social media, the BJP MP shared the good with the people. Manoj Tiwari shared a pic from the hospital ward with his wife Surbhi Tiwari on Twitter. Manoj Tiwari said that "It is with great pleasure to inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi. Today a lovely daughter has been born in the house. May all of you bless her." Death Threat to Arvind Kejriwal: AAP Files Complaint Against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari With State Election Commission.

Manoj Tiwari, Wife Surabhi Tiwari Blessed With Baby Girl

बड़े हर्ष के साथ सूचित करना है कि मेरे घर में लक्ष्मी के बाद सरस्वती का आगमन हुआ है..आज घर में प्यारी सी बिटिया पैदा हुई है.. उसपे आप सभी का आशीर्वाद बना रहे.. सुरभि-मनोज तिवारी pic.twitter.com/JJj1H82XEr — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) December 12, 2022

