Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil said on Sunday, April 14, that he will go on hunger strike once again if the Maratha reservation issue is not resolved in the coming months. "I will once again go on a hunger strike from 4th June," he said. Patil further said that the state government had misled them. "Mahayuti has not given us Maratha reservation. When Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, they did nothing for Maratha reservation," he claimed. Maharashtra: Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Orders SIT To Probe Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s Seven-Month-Long Maratha Agitation.

Mahayuti Has Not Given Us Maratha Reservation

Mumbai | Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "If the Maratha reservation issue is not resolved in the coming months, I will once again go on a hunger strike from 4th June. We have been misled by the state government. Mahayuti has not given us Maratha… pic.twitter.com/0chG1SFgnZ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

